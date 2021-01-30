Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 76.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 68,346 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.