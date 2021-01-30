Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,461. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $86.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

