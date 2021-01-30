Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

BRTHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY remained flat at $$46.00 during trading hours on Friday. 66 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.20. Brother Industries has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

