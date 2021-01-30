Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.00-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.40 EPS.

BC stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

