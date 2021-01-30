BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTGOF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

BTGOF opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

