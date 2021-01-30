BWS Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:TUESQ opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 158.08%. The business had revenue of $161.55 million for the quarter.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.