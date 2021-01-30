CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.60

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and traded as low as $32.16. CAI International shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 136,860 shares changing hands.

CAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $576.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CAI International by 18.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the third quarter worth $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

