Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $145.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

