Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.35 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

