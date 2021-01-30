Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.28 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,158 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $241.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.