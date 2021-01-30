Calamos Advisors LLC Has $71.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,763 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $71,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $270.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.46 and its 200-day moving average is $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

