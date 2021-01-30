Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $361.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

