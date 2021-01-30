Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $288.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.