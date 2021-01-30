Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,863 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 257,980 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 140,336 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 165,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.88 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $2,188,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

