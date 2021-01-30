Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of CFXA stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.73. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

