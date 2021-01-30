Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,511 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 51,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

