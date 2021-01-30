Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

