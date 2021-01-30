Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 149,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $233.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

