Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,025,000 after purchasing an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $336.22 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

