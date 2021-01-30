Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $3,731,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,366.68.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,480.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,403.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,290.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,510.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

