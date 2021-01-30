Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.44.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,022,976 shares of company stock valued at $59,928,423 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.