Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 601,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 590,085 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

