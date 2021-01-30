Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $800,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $174.47 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

