Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

