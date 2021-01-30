Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.98

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and traded as high as $51.05. Calian Group shares last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 474 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

Calian Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLNFF)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

