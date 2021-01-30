Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading 83.3% Higher

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s share price traded up 83.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.09. 104,360,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 694% from the average session volume of 13,135,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Camber Energy had a negative return on equity of 102.50% and a negative net margin of 2,165.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

