Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.43, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.