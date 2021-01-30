Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

