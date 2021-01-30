Campbell Soup Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,559 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 639% compared to the average daily volume of 752 put options.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after acquiring an additional 222,515 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,334,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 166,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,333,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.