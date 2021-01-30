Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells $14,546,124.70 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 25th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72.

NYSE CWH opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Camping World by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

