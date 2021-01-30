Canaccord Genuity Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $33.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

