Canaccord Genuity Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$57.71 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$46.81 and a twelve month high of C$66.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

