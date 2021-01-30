Canaccord Genuity Increases Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Price Target to GBX 420

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VLX opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £491.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 318.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.98. Volex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356 ($4.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, insider Peter Westmacott acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

About Volex plc (VLX.L)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

