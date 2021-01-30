Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $140.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

