Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$490.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$506.00 to C$509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$485.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$435.69.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$429.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$482.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$445.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$412.20.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.