Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDUAF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

