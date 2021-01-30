Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,601 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $78.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $91.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

