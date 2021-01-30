Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,005 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

