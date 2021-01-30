Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 144.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.25.

