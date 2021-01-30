Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 208,855 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PBR opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

