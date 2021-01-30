Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $248,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

NYSE SE opened at $216.71 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.22.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

