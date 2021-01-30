Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $789,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

