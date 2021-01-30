Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 165,603 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,603 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,644. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.