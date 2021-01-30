Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $10.69. Cango shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 5,514 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Equities analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

