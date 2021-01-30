Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omeros in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.15).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of OMER opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Omeros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 192.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

