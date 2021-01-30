Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $158.81 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $169.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.55.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

