Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect rise in loan balance, reserve releases and adverse impact of lower rates. Robust card business, inorganic growth efforts and a solid liquidity position are likely to continue aiding profits. Also, as consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a rise in demand for consumer loans, which might support non-interest income growth. While near-zero interest rates are likely to continue hampering margins and the top line to an extent in the near term, and deteriorating credit quality and elevated expenses remain other major woes; the company plans to restore prior capital deployments, which is a positive.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Shares of COF opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

