Capital One Financial Weighs in on Denbury Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Denbury in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $33.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the third quarter worth $132,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

