Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $135,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $213.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

