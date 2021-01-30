Cappasity (CAPP) Price Hits $0.0008

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Cappasity has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $547,940.12 and $27,048.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.26 or 0.00912394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.74 or 0.04723511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018512 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

